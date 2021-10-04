Kenha feuds with firm over land once owned by late British tycoon

As a legal battle for the late British tycoon Richard Ingram Crawford’s estate rages, a parallel dispute is now shaping up over previous transactions involving his property.

Two entities – the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) and private developer Shayona Timber Ltd - are locked in a bitter standoff over the use of a controversial three-acre prime parcel of land in Mwariki estate.

The land, on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway, was part of Crawford’s vast estate before he sold it.

Kenha, which initially claimed ownership of it, lost the bid to Shayona Timber after it failed to prove payment of Sh7.8 million to Crawford to acquire it.

The company, which the court declared the legal owner of the land, is now accusing Kenha of frustrating its efforts to develop it.

The company claims the agency has refused to approve construction of acceleration and deceleration lanes on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway to allow easy access to the land, where it plans to set up a fuel station and a business complex.

'Lame excuse'

Shayona Timber managing director Jayen Motichand Dodhia said Kenha argues that the creation of the lanes would interfere with the design of a planned expressway between Rironi and Mau Summit.

But Mr Dothia said that is a lame excuse.

“We have seen the design of the expressway and it shows no interference with the current highway. These are simply gimmicks by Kenha to frustrate us, since they want to claim the property,” he said.

The Nation has learnt that Kenha has made several unsuccessful attempts to acquire the land.

Court documents indicate that Kenha, through the Ministry of Lands, had sought to buy the land in 2009 by compulsory acquisition for the rehabilitation of the Lanet-Njoro turn off.

The court heard that a Kenha official, on the advice of the commissioner of lands, prepared an individual payment cheque of Sh7,797,590 on June 30, 2009 to Crawford, its registered owner at the time.

But Shayona Timber obtained a court order stopping Kenha from interfering with or trespassing on the land and to be declared the legal owner of the land.

The court heard that Shayona Timber had bought the land from Crawford in 2007 for Sh7 million and was developing it.

The court established that Kenha never deposited the money in Crawford’s account and there was no evidence that the government paid for the land.

In an October 1, 2019 judgment, Environment and Land Court Judge Sila Munyao declared Shayona Timber the legal owner of the land and issued a permanent injunction barring Kenha from interfering with the company’s use of the land.

"The defendant (Kenha) has resisted this suit land, not because it acquired it, but because it cannot account for the Sh7,707,590 and is hoping to have the judgment in its favour to cover up for these missing funds. I am sorry to tell Kenha that I cannot help its unworthy cause," Justice Munyao ruled.

Kenha did not immediately respond to text messages seeking comment.

The dispute is among several that preceded the death of Crawford, who died in 2014.

His property is the subject of a legal battle pitting his former aides against his business partners. He died with no known relatives.

His personal secretary Sarah Joselyn is fighting a criminal case in a Nakuru court in which she is charged with forging documents that she allegedly used to petition for letters of administration for Crawford’s estate.

Ms Sarah Joslyn when she appeared at a Nakuru court on September 10, 2019, accused of forging the will of her former employer, Richard Crawford, between January 9 and November 13, 2009. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group