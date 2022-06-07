Kenha boss fights ouster suit

The chairman of Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) Wangai Ndirangu has urged a Nairobi court to dismiss a case that is seeking his removal from office over allegations that his appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta breached the law since he holds another public position.

In a preliminary objection, Mr Ndirangu has argued that the High Court does not have the authority to deal with the issues raised by the petitioner, a lobby group known as Sheria Mtaani na Shadrack Wambui.

His argument was backed by Kenha which stated that the lobby group does not have the capacity to sue over the chairman’s appointment.

They further argued that the issues raised by the group involve employment not the Constitution, hence that the suit was in the wrong court division.

But the group’s secretary general Wycliffe Mogaka said the objections raised by Mr Ndirangu and Kenha are invalid since the suit has already been transferred from the Constitutional division in Milimani to the Labour Relations court.

In the suit, the lobby group claims that Mr Ndirangu was unqualified for the position because he is a lecturer at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), which is also a State corporation.

He was appointed to the chairmanship of the Kenha’s board by President Kenyatta for a period of three years with effect from November 12, 2019. He supposed to complete his tenure in November 2022.

“Engineer Ndirangu was at the time of his appointment and is still employed by JKUAT in civil engineering department. This means that he is a public officer as defined in Section 2 of the Public Officers Ethics Act No.4 of 2002,” says the group.

It wants court to order for his removal on grounds that the appointment breached sections of the law that bar picking of public officers to other State corporations.

It argues that Mr Ndirangu by virtue of his current position is not qualified to serve in the board of Kenha in any capacity and the position should be declared vacant to pave way for appointment of a qualified member.

“The new appointment ought to adhere to Article 232(1)(g) of the Constitution which proclaims that appointments in the public service must be beased on fair competition and merit,” says the petitioner.