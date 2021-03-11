Owner of firm in Sh4bn Kemsa deal cannot recall bank details

Ivy Onyango Minyow

Kilig Ltd director Ivy Onyango Minyow when she appeared before the Public Investments Committee at Parliament buildings on March 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ms Ivy Onyango Minyow of Kilig Ltd said she could not remember the bank accounts of the firm and their signatories.
  • The tender valued at Sh4 billion was cancelled following concerns by several other parties.

A parliamentary committee investigating the Sh7.8 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) scandal was stunned when the director of a company that won a tender to supply personal protective equipment valued at Sh4 billion said she could not remember the bank accounts of the firm and their signatories.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans jailed for illegal entry into Tanzania

  2. Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  3. PRIME Omar Lali’s Sh250,000 a month stipend from Keroche heiress

  4. Libyan soldiers free 120 migrants from captors

  5. PRIME Kenya approves use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.