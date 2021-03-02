Kemsa Nairobi office
Kemsa scam: KRA told to go after tax cheats

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some companies that quoted prices as high as Sh4,500 for a 50-pack or Sh90 per mask, were paid by Kemsa within two weeks.

  • Documents tabled by KRA before the committee show that out of the 102 firms, only 15 companies declared supplies to Kemsa under general Value Added Tax (VAT) rate and paid respective VAT totalling Sh191 million.

Lawmakers have asked the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to recover tax from Covid-19 tenderpreneurs who imported personal protective equipment and sold them to the State medical supplier at 16 per cent value added tax, yet the government had reduced it to 14 per cent.

