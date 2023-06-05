Kemsa revokes list of pre-qualified suppliers, to review all ongoing contracts
Kemsa has revoked the list of pre-qualified suppliers, to restart objective process to ensure only firms that provide value for money are pre-qualified, the board announced on Monday.
Board Chair Irungu Nyakera said the Board plans to review all ongoing contracts that have been procured through single sourcing.
" Any contarct found not to be providing value for money to be investigated," Mr Nyakera said.
He said the Board is fully committed to investigate allegations of corruption and holding those responsible accountable.
More follows...