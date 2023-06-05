Kemsa revokes list of pre-qualified suppliers, to review all ongoing contracts

Kemsa Board

Kemsa Board members during a press briefing on June 5, 2023.

Photo credit: Mercy Chelangat I Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

Kemsa has revoked the list of pre-qualified suppliers, to restart objective process to ensure only firms that provide value for money are pre-qualified, the board announced on Monday.

Board Chair Irungu Nyakera said the Board plans to review all ongoing contracts that have been procured through single sourcing.

" Any contarct found not to be providing value for money to be investigated," Mr Nyakera said.

Related

He said the Board is fully committed to investigate allegations of corruption and holding those responsible accountable.

Also read: Kemsa purge: Inside Peter Tum, Josephine Mburu turf wars

More follows...
 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.