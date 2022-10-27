Kemsa partners with devolved units to integrate technology solutions in healthcare delivery

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) has announced its engagements with county governments in ringfencing health budgets and integrating information technology solutions to facilitate operating efficiencies and prompt payments.

Kemsa boss Terry Ramadhani said part of the agency's reform journey is through a detailed operating and reform plan dubbed the Kemsa 2.0 strategy.

Speaking when she made the authority's submission to Nairobi City County Health Reforms Taskforce, Ramadhani said Kemsa has continued to enhance the automation of its systems through technology solutions to ease the process of order placement, confirmation and distribution of medical supplies.

“At Kemsa, we have adopted a collaborative approach to unlocking the settlement of these outstanding debts. We believe counties can better manage their financial obligations by ringfencing health revenues generated by their health facilities to guarantee payments for service providers such as," she said.

The CEO added that county governments can only be described as Kemsa’s priority or prestige clients, and that they are sparing no effort to ensure that they meet their last mile medical supplies needs as best as they can.

She however, decried the prompt settlement challenges for supplies delivered to various county governments due to a lack of dedicated budget lines.

Ramadhani disclosed that Kemsa is owed an average of Sh2.1 billion overdue accounts by several counties.

According to her, many counties are beginning to service their accounts, including Nairobi County.

The systems integration between Kemsa and county governments will facilitate end-to-end visibility of inventories across the health commodities value chain.

“These systems include the Logistics Management Information System (LMIS), the Ministry of Health Kenya Health Information System (KHIS), and the KEMSA Electronic Proof of Deliveries (e-POD App). These technology systems will facilitate better information visibility across the supply chain system and contribute to inventory accuracy at the national and county operating levels,” Ramadhani told the taskforce members.