Kemsa names another substantive CEO

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) has appointed a new substantive Chief Executive Officer who takes the reigns at the supplier to help steer its envisaged organizational transformation phase.

Ms Terry Ramadhani Kiunge takes over the helm of the medical supplier from outgoing substantive CEO Dr Jonah Manjari whose contract expires next month.

In a statement released to media houses, Kemsa says the appointment of M Kiunge concludes a recruitment process that began in March 2022.

“The recruitment and evaluation process has been ongoing since March 2022. Several applicants expressed an interest in serving as the Kemsa CEO,” the statement reads in part.

Ms Kiunge, who previously served as a Kemsa board member, is a human resources management practitioner with over 19 years of experience.