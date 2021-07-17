Kemsa CEO speaks on his plans to dismantle corruption cartels

Edward Njoroge

Mr Edward Njoroge, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • Kemsa CEO says reviewed emergency procurement guidelines will focus on contracts management and supplier performance measurement and management.
  • Mr Njoroge says he is actively working to restore confidence and nurture relations with all the stakeholders.

Kemsa is perceived as a “cash cow” for politically correct and well-connected tenderpreneurs. How do you intend to dismantle these cartels and re-establish your institution’s reputation? Oloo Oyuga, Kisumu

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ODM says talks on despite Jubilee loss in Kiambaa

  2. PRIME Uhuru allies now go for Tuju, Murathe

  3. Koome gets tough as her reign takes shape

  4. Zuma graft trial to resume despite deadly protests

  5. Why Ruto Nyanza tour hangs in the balance

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.