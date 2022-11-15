Kelvin Omwenga murder: Relief for Chris Obure on gun charge

A businessman has been acquitted of failing to secure a firearm that was used to kill a car dealer and allowing it to be used by his personal assistant, who is not licensed.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi said the prosecution had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the two charges levelled against Chris Philip Obure.

The businessman had been charged together with his personal assistant, Robert Ouko, whom the court found has a case to answer in regard to the use of the firearm to kill car dealer Kelvin Omwenga Ombati on August 21, 2020.

Kelvin Omwenga, 28, was killed in a suspected gold deal gone sour in Kilimani, Nairobi County. Photo credit: Pool

However, Mr Obure is not off the hook since he is facing murder charges at the High Court.

He and Mr Ouko are charged in connection with the death of the car dealer at Galana residential apartments in Kilimani area, Nairobi. They have both denied the charges and are out on bail.

Robert Ouko (right) and Chris Obure at the Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi on August 24, 2020. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Concerning the firearm charge, the magistrate said the prosecution successfully tied Mr Ouko to the scene of the crime at Senteu Plaza in Kilimani, where the firearm in question was allegedly used to shoot the car dealer.

The magistrate found that there was no evidence to support the charges facing Mr Obure. The prosecution called eight witnesses.

'No consistency'

The court found that there was no consistency in the prosecution witnesses’ testimony linking Mr Obure to the offences.

"After evaluating the evidence and facts in this case, l find that the prosecution has not established a prima facie case against the first accused person (Obure). I, therefore, acquit him of all counts under section 210 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC)," said the magistrate.

He continued: “I also find that the prosecution proved their case against the second accused person (Ouko) beyond a reasonable doubt. This court finds him to have a case to answer and accordingly places him on his defence.”

The court directed that the case against Mr Ouko be mentioned on November 22, 2022, to enable him to inform the court how he will tender his defence.

The charge against Mr Obure stated that on August 20, 2020, at Senteu Plaza, while being a licensed firearm holder, he allowed his firearm to be used by Mr Ouko to commit murder.

Mr Ouko, on his part, is charged with being in possession of a firearm and ammunition without a certificate.