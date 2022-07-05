Kebs publishes new standards to enhance safety, quality of Kenyan products

Online education, production of reusable sanitary towels, farming tools and medical respiration equipment are some of the items to be standardised by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) in the new measures.

This emerged during the standards forum held in Nairobi that brought together participants from different industries to the Kebs quarterly review of standards.



The standards, which take effect immediately, were developed and published between January and March. They target food and agriculture, cosmetics, leather and textile among others.



Speaking during the forum, former President of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), Eddy Njoroge said standardisation is one of the surest ways of promoting industrial competitiveness which is crucial in enhancing a country’s economic well-being.



“The manufacture of products and services has proven to be an effective means of increased economic productivity, thus, the use of standards is very important,” he said.



"With the world changing rapidly in the fourth industrial revolution era, so must the standards change to meet the needs of the current digital generation," Mr Njoroge said.

Kebs Managing Director, Lt Col (Rtd.) Bernard Njiraini said that quality standards ensured good management practices and thus provided for consistent production and product quality.



“It is our belief that this platform will create a better understanding of standards and their importance to the country. May this be a step of inculcating a culture of quality in Kenya,” Said Njiraini.



This quarter’s forum focused on six standards including the first ever code for practice for farm and industrial biogas systems.

However, biogas technology has not gained much traction in the country thus the lack of quality standards that can be used to ensure biogas systems perform as intended.



“Biogas systems are complex process engineering plants that place extensive demands on the right planning, design, construction, operation, and maintenance,” said Lt Col (Rtd.) Bernard Njiraini.

Reusable sanitary towels

The standardisation bureau also developed the second edition of the standards in producing reusable sanitary towels; majorly used by many Kenyan women and girls who cannot afford the sanitary towels.



This, Lt Col (Rtd) Njiriani said, left many girls to rely on unhygienic practices to handle their menstrual cycles necessitating the formulation of the standard, to guide the manufacture of safe and affordable reusable sanitary pads.

“Aspects of materials, design and performance, form a critical part of the standard in ensuring the production of safe, accessible and effective menstrual products locally,” he said.

