KDF special force undergoes Marine training

A special force within the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has taken part in rigorous drills conducted by the United Kingdom Royal Marines following a visit to Kenya by HMS Lancaster, a British Royal Navy warship.

HMS Lancaster is a Duke class of the Royal Navy warship launched by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1990 which is permanently based in the Middle East but currently on a visit to Kenya.

During the visit, Kenyan Marines-in-the-making took on the challenge of completing visit, board, search, and seizure exercises - tactics frequently used to counter piracy, terrorism, and smuggling.

Royal Marines

HMS Lancaster Commander Chris Sharp of the UK Royal Navy termed Kenya’s visit by the royal ship as historic, and which provides an opportunity to demonstrate the close, historic relationship between UK and KDF.

“The visit accords an opportunity for Lancaster’s Royal Marines to train and exercise boarding operations with the Kenyan Marine Commando Unit, contributing to the UK and Kenya’s joint commitment to improve regional stability and security,” the commander said in a press statement.

The Kenya Marine Commando Unit (KMCU) is a five-year partnership between the UK and Kenya to establish a self-sustaining training cycle through the Kenyan Navy. It was established through a defence cooperation agreement with the UK geared towards equipping KDF with modern skills to counter emerging security threats.

Since its inception, the Kenyan soldiers have been undertaking a rigorous training programme which largely mirrors that of the Royal Marines.

In May last year, the first-ever cohort of Kenyan Marines made history by completing their basic training, marked by a passing-out parade at Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa.

Security partnership

This followed a 12-week training by British Marines from Commando Royal Marines which majored in physical fitness and amphibious assaults. It marked the beginning of a self-sustaining training cycle, whereby the Kenyan Navy would eventually be able to train their own Marine Commandos.

Commander Sharp said the royal ship visited the Port of Mombasa for a short operational break from patrols and as part of Combined Task Force 150, where it has recently conducted drug busts and completed other maritime security serials.

The United States military has also played an integral role in the creation of the KCMU by ensuring this specialist force is equipped to the highest standard.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan said it was fantastic to see UK and Kenya take advantage of the rare opportunity to add serious value to the Kenya Marines training programme.