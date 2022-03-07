KDF soldier murdered in suspected love triangle

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier was arrested on Sunday night in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, who is also a KDF soldier, in Mihang’o, Nairobi.

The officer, based at the Embakasi Garrison, is said to have committed the offence at his rented house in Kidero Place.

A police statement said the suspect, who was in the company of a civilian, stabbed his girlfriend in the neck with a kitchen knife.

After allegedly committing the offence, the suspect called his colleague and informed him about what had happened.

Police rushed to the scene and found the woman, who was based at Modica in Garissa, lying lifeless on a sofa in the sitting room.

Police said the woman had visited the suspect and found another woman’s shoes at the door. A quarrel ensued when she inquired about the owner of the shoes.

The suspect then “took a kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased on the rear right side of the neck”.

Police found a kitchen knife and a bucket with blood-soaked clothes in the bathroom.

The suspect and a female civilian who was in the house were arrested. The body of the woman was moved to the Forces Memorial (Shujaa) Hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, in Nyeri, a policewoman is in custody after she allegedly stabbed her colleague and almost severed his genitals. The couple were said to have been fighting over old shoes sold to a ‘malimali’ dealer. The victim is receiving treatment.

And in Langas, Uasin Gishu County, a KDF soldier was arrested on Sunday in connection with the defilement of a 12-year-old girl.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the soldier was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

The girl had arrived home at around 7:30pm and told her worried mother that she was late “because she had been held hostage by a man who took advantage of her,” the DCI said in a report issued on Sunday.

“Upon further interrogation, the mother noticed bloodstains on her daughter’s undergarments and pleaded with her to reveal the identity of the perpetrator,” the report said.