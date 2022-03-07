KDF soldier murdered in suspected love triangle

KDF Murder

A KDF soldier was arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, also a KDF soldier, in Mihang’o, Nairobi.

Photo credit: File

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier was arrested on Sunday night in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, who is also a KDF soldier, in Mihang’o, Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.