KDF officer dies in domestic fight with his musician wife

Violet Asela Emu aka Zian Achama

Secular artiste Violet Asela Emu aka Zian Achama. Asela's husband, Daniel Omollo Onyango, a Kenya Defense Forces officer, died following a physical fight between the couple at their home in Kahawa Wendani.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Neighbours said the couple were heard arguing about 1am, before the wife started screaming from the bedroom.
  • Shortly after the screams died down, the officer’s sister and aunt came out calling for help. 

Thirty seven year old Daniel Omollo Onyango, a Kenya Defense Forces officer, returned to his two-bedroom house in Kahawa Wendani on Saturday night angry and in search of answers from his wife over her recent activities.

