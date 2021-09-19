KDF names and shames corruption suspects

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is following in the footsteps of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) by exposing rogue and corrupt officers in the area of recruitment.

The DCI, a semi-autonomous directorate of the National Police Service that investigates complex cases, has actively been informing the public of arrests and cases.

The move has widely been hailed as the right one for addressing rising crimes in the country.

This move by KDF, to shame and name suspected officers on social media after they are arraigned at the court martial, is seen as a first step in protecting its credibility and its integrity.

Previously, the court martial never published its cases but KDF’s name has in the past been tainted by corrupt officers who have conned members of the public out of hundreds of thousands of shillings during recruitment drives.

Cap Joshua Muange Mulang'a of Kenya Navy (KN) was arraigned before a court-martial at Kahawa Garrison to answer various charges of recruitment malpractices during the 2021 recruitment exercise.

Last Friday, Captain Joshua Muange Mulang'a of the Kenya Navy was arraigned before a court martial at the Kahawa Garrison to answer to various charges of recruitment malpractices.

He is accused of fraud and obtaining money by false pretences during the 2021 recruitment, contrary to Section 313 of the Penal code, and conduct to prejudice good order and service discipline, contrary to section 121 of the KDF Act, 2012.

He is accused of obtaining Sh50,000 on February 11, from recruits Abdulaziz Barisa Shambaro and Francis Nguah Mwandege, promising to successfully influence their recruitment.

He pleaded not guilty in the case that was adjourned to give the defence team sufficient time to prepare ahead of a pre-trial session on November 1.

"KDF is determined to protect the credibility of recruitment by getting rid of rogue and corrupt personnel, [who commit crimes] in the pretext of offering them military jobs. Integrity remains a critical pillar in the character of the KDF," the military said in a Facebook post.

Two KDF service personnel were also arraigned over recruitment malpractices.

They faced judge Diana Mochache on September 15 and 16.

The first accused, Sergeant Robert Kipkemoi, of Recruits Training School, faced two counts in connection to soliciting money between February 9 and April 11 from civilian Joseph Kimutai Choge and his daughter Mercy Chepkemoi Choge, a recruit at the school.

He allegedly approached the father and daughter after the recently concluded recruitment and promised to influence the exercise and secure Ms Chepkemoi a place at the school,

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested an advocate to represent him at the next hearing.

The case was adjourned to September 24.

— Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) September 18, 2021

Retired-Redeployed Non-Commissioned Officer 3, Henry Wafula Wanyonyi, of the Defence Forces Technical College, has also been arraigned.

He is accused of committing a civil offence under Section 133 (1) (b) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, 2012 by obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to Section 3313 of the Penal Code.

Mr Wanyonyi is accused of unlawfully obtaining money between January 5 and April 10 from Ms Rezzie Namulanda and her son, Toywa Bravine, in Malava, Kakamega County.

It is said he unlawfully obtained Sh275,450 from Ms Namulanda and later Sh50,000 from Mr Bravine, saying he would help him secure a place.

Mr Wanyonyi pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case was adjourned to October 21 when the hearing will take place.

The prosecutor, Lieutenant Colonel Henry Mugiira, insisted that serving personnel maintain discipline and integrity during recruitment to avoid such occurrences.