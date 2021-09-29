KDF man loses freedom bid in fake military tender case

Gavel

Major Erastus Hezbon Otieno is challenging a court martial decision to convict and sentence him. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer serving a one-year prison term over a fake military tender has lost his bid to be released on bond as his appeal is determined. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.