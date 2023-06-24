KDF impostor Francis Lumumba charged with Sh250,000 fraud

A fake military officer who allegedly conned a matatu driver out of Sh249,950 has been charged with obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to section 313 of the Penal Code.



The suspect claimed that he was able to help the matatu driver buy a car at the Department of Defence (DoD) headquarters.



Mr Francis Lumumba is accused of obtaining money from Alex Mbindyo after claiming he could help him buy a car from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) during a purported auction between February 21 and 10 March 2023.

The accused was also charged with impersonating a military officer, contrary to Section 382 of the Penal Code. He is alleged to have presented himself to Mbindyo as a KDF officer attached to Moi Airbase in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The accused is also charged with being in possession of items restricted to members of the disciplined services, including uniforms and handcuffs among others, contrary to Section 324 (2) of the Penal Code.

He was allegedly found with KDF jungle uniforms, two berets, 10 rank badges and a dog tag, all of which were suspected to have been stolen or acquired illegally.

Mr Mbidnyo had seen Mr Lumumba, who is his neighbour, in military uniforms at their home in Buruburu, Nairobi.

The accused claimed he could get his seniors to help the complainant buy one of the cars.

He allegedly told Mr Mbindyo to send him the money via M-Pesa, which he did.



After sending the money, the complainant said that Mr Lumumba began to play hide and seek with him. Mr Mbindyo later went to Moi Airbase in a desperate search for the complainant but could not find him.

He later reported the matter to the military police after realising that he had been defrauded. The military police arrested the suspect and handed him over to the police.

The suspect's house was later searched where items belonging to the KDF were allegedly found.

Mr Lumumba denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of the Makadara Magistrate's Court.