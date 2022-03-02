Karua: Give us seven days to study OKA agreement

The legal team at Ms Martha Karua’s Narc-Kenya party has seven days to study the draft One Kenya Alliance (OKA) coalition agreement and related documents from the technical team.

Briefing the media at a Naivasha hotel, the party’s secretary general, Mr Michael Orwa, said the party had instructed its lawyers to seek clarity on existing grey areas, and then prepare and present a detailed brief to the National Executive Committee (NEC).

He said the party’s top organ needed more time to familiarise itself with and scrutinise the agreement and related documentation before putting pen to paper.

“In the last 36 hours, the party received the final text of the draft coalition agreement and related documents from the OKA technical team,” said Mr Orwa.

He said upon receiving the document, the party immediately mobilised the NEC to a special meeting to deliberate on the documents as presented, and to consider them for approval.

He said the members needed to understand emerging multiple legal interpretations of the (newly amended) Political Parties Act, especially with regard to the formation and management of coalitions and coalition political parties.

“For an instance, we have the coalition political parties and we need to understand the implication of signing such an agreement,” he pointed out. “We also need to find out if a coalition can join other political coalitions,” he added.

Mr Orwa said party officials were aware of the pressing timelines for critical decision-making, and the need to move both expeditiously and in accordance with the law, but he was categorical about the importance of the legal team.

“The NEC needs more time to familiarise (itself) with key emerging issues before reconvening,” said Mr Orwa.

The OKA partners have publicly expressed their desire, individually and collectively, to sign an official, legally-binding agreement to guide the coalition’s conduct, relationships and priorities in the period ahead of the August 9 elections, and thereafter.