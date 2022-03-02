Karua: Give us seven days to study OKA agreement

Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, Martha Karua of Narc Kenya and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at a political rally at Kadongo grounds in Mombasa County on February 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

The legal team at Ms Martha Karua’s Narc-Kenya party has seven days to study the draft One Kenya Alliance (OKA) coalition agreement and related documents from the technical team.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.