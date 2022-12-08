Karen residents seek to block Chinese contractor from building Sh3bn parliament training college

A Chinese contractor is on the spot over alleged disobedience of a court order that stopped construction of the Sh3 billion Centre for Parliamentary Studies and Training in Karen, Nairobi.

China Jiangxi Corporation for International Economic and Technical Cooperation is being accused by Karen & Langata District Association of defying an order issued on August 2, 2022 by Justice Lucy Mbugua of the Environment and Lands Court.

The interim order required the contractor to maintain status quo. It also stated that no further construction was to be carried on the site until further directions are given by the court or pending determination of the suit filed by the residents and the preliminary objection raised against the same.

But the contractor allegedly defied and continued with the project, prompting the Karen & Langata District Association (KLDA) to commence contempt of court proceedings.

The association has also written to the Chinese Ambassador in Nairobi asking him to instruct the contractor to adhere to the court order.

“We write to you to bring to your attention that the above-mentioned contractor continues with construction despite court orders. This is a violation of the justice system in Kenya and a blatant disrespect of the court orders issued,” says the Association in the letter.

In its opposition to the project, the Association says the development “is a threat to the character of the residential area of Karen and its magnitude and scale affects Karen residents adjacent to this project”.

The training institute is being set up as department at the University of Nairobi (UoN). The UoN has since renewed its collaboration with the Centre for Parliamentary Studies and Training (CPST) for another five years to offer its fit for purpose and relevant programmes to Parliamentarians and Staff of Parliament.

The programmes include Parliamentary democracy and governance, diplomacy and conflict management.

Through the agreement, Members of Parliament and staff of Parliament will have the opportunity to acquire diplomas and post graduate qualifications from the University of Nairobi.

However, the Karen & Langata District Association argues that that location of the project is primarily residential area and development is controlled using local Physical Development Plan that was approved in 2006.

In addition, they stated that in October 2021 Environment and Lands Court Judge Loice Komingoi ruled that all change of user approvals and building approvals issued within Karen area ought to first obtain approval from the KLDA office.