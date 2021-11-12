Karanja Kibicho orders crackdown on goons causing chaos at political rallies

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has ordered a crackdown on goons causing chaos during political rallies.

He ordered all county commissioners to enforce the directive immediately.

Speaking at St Philips Baricho Mixed Secondary School in Kirinyaga County on Friday, Dr Kibicho warned that political thuggery will not be tolerated in the country.

“The country is in a campaigning mood and those who are disrupting peace will be dealt with ruthlessly. We have a lot of teargas canisters and other weapons lying idle for many years and we shall use them to crush criminal political groups," he said.

The PS said anyone out to cause trouble should be treated as a criminal.

“County commissioners should not spare those who have ganged up to plunge the country into chaos due to politics,” he said.

Dr Kibicho said the government would not condone any form of violence during the campaign period. He vowed that he and his boss Dr Fred Matiang'i will not keep off politics.

He stressed that being stakeholders in politics, they will continue advising Kenyans on political direction to take.

“I have a right to tell my mother on how to vote. It is my responsibility to guide her on the political process," he said.

Recently, MPS allied to Deputy President William Ruto told Dr Kibicho and Dr Fred Matiang’i to resign for being engaged in politics.