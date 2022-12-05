Karanja Kibicho hands over powerful Interior PS office to Raymond Omollo

Outgoing Interior Principal secretary (PS) Dr Karanja Kibicho has officially handed over the powerful docket to Dr Raymond Omollo who was sworn into office on Friday last week.

Dr Kibicho handed over the department’s reports and an inventory of its assets in a brief ceremony at Harambee House on Monday morning.

“I have spearheaded the preparation of these reports and I bear full responsibility for their accuracy, but the handing over for this ministry is not something you can do in 20 minutes, it’s going to be lifelong and I remain available for you in case of any clarification,” said Dr Kibicho before promising not to interfere with the staff he leaves behind.

“That however does not mean that (Ukinipata Kagio usinunue chai) if you find me at Kagio, you won’t buy me tea. We know now you are the one in charge and therefore I will give you 105 per cent space to be the one to spearhead your vision and direct these people. They are seasoned civil servants who understand that I have left the stage so when we call each other, it shall not be them asking for directions but exchanging pleasantries,” he said.

Dr Omollo revealed that his predecessor helped him prepare for the Parliamentary vetting last week that saw him approved to hold the powerful docket.

“We sat in this building a few weeks ago and you were able to take me through some of the most important things that I needed to know, as I was going to face the panel in Parliament. If it were not for you taking your time to prepare briefs, to sit with me and take me through some of the most critical issues within the State department, I would probably not be here,” he confessed.

The new PS said he intends to move the ministry to the next level by aligning it with President William Ruto’s vision.

“At a personal level, I do not have as much experience as you (Kibicho) have in government, sometimes it is good to own up to these things but I am looking forward to learning from yourselves,” he said.

He also promised to work in consultations with other departments to succeed as the technical advisor to the docket whose national security issues and public administration fall under.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Omollo served as the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) Managing Director for three years.

Dr Omollo, is a statistician who also served as the Head of Data Centre at Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi) and previously as Data manager at the University of Nairobi.

Dr Kibicho has a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cape Town and a Master’s of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Nairobi University.

Prior to his appointment to the Ministry of Interior, he served as PS in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, trade and industrialisation.