Kanu's top leadership faults Baringo MCAs for rejecting BBI Bill

A day after Baringo County Assembly rejected the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi on Friday toured Njoro in Nakuru County to drum up support for the Bill.

Senator Moi, who is also Kanu's national chairman, led party bigwigs in a tour of the area, to popularise BBI.

On Thursday, the senator suffered a heavy blow in his home county when MCAs shot down the Bill.

Leaders who accompanied Senator Moi on Friday, castigated the Baringo MCAs for voting against the Bill.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio during a rally to popularise BBI in Njoro, Nakuru County. Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

Vote MCAs out

Rongai MP Raymond Moi asked Baringo residents to punish the MCAs who voted to reject the Bill, by not re-electing them next year.

"The MCAs must remember they have been elected by wananchi and therefore they must listen to what they are saying and serve the interests of the electorate. I call upon residents of Baringo to vote out these MCAs next year," the MP said.

"BBI has got very many benefits and the MCAs should not pretend to be representing the people of Baringo when we know they are only taking care of their selfish interests," he added.

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat also wondered why the MCAs decided to reject the document, which he said aims at bringing inclusivity and more resources to the grassroots.

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat addresses members of the public during a rally to popularise BBI in Njoro, Nakuru County. Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

Constitutional amendments

"Baringo people, I am sorry. I cry for you. When other county assemblies have allocated time for public participation, Baringo MCAs decided to shoot down the Bill without allowing residents to have a say. This is very unfortunate. We are confident Baringo people will endorse the constitutional amendments during the referendum," Mr Salat said.

Senator Moi told residents of Njoro that BBI will solve numerous challenges facing the country and bring inclusivity.

He residents of Nakuru to support the BBI constitutional reform process by outlining its benefits, especially to the counties where more resources will be channeled with its passage.