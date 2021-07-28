More tests to determine exactly how Caroline Kangogo died

Mzee Kibor

Police officer Caroline Kangogo's father Barnabas Kibor.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Barnabas Bii  &  Onyango K'Onyango

Did police officer Caroline Kangogo kill herself or was she shot at close range and her body planted in her family’s bathroom?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.