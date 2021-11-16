Kamiti prison escape: Seven wardens arrested

Seven wardens have been arrested following the escape of three terrorists from the country's highest security prison.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, who visited Kamiti Maximum Prison alongside a team of senior security officials on Monday night, said the jailbreak was abetted by laxity and incompetence.

The CS announced that a massive manhunt involving specialised teams had been launched across the country for Musharraf Abdalla Akhulunga alias

Zarkarawi, Mohammed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo alias Yusuf.

A Sh60 million bounty has since been on their heads for information leading to their arrest.

Musharaf was arrested on September 30, 2012 over his role in a foiled terror attack targeting Parliament Buildings.

He was charged with possession of explosives, ammunition and firearms. He hails from Ekero area in Mumias, Kakamega County.

Mohamed, an Islamist militant who was arrested following his involvement in the April 2, 2015 Garissa University attack, was serving a 41-year sentence.

He had been convicted alongside Hassan Edin Hassan and Tanzania’s Rashid Charles Mberesero, who was sentenced to life but committed suicide in November last year inside Kamiti.

His body was found in his ward hanging from a window grill with, a piece of blanket around his neck.

Prison authorities said the body had no visible injuries but that he was a psychiatric patient on medication.

Juma, who hails from Lukoye area, in Mumias, was arrested on November 21, 2019 in Bulla Hawa, Somalia, by Somali National Army personnel while attempting to enlist with the Al-Shabaab terror group.

Reports indicate that he had, alongside his co-suspect Idris Opwora Wesonga, were arrested close to the location where they were to be picked up by their host.

Back home, they denied three charges— including travelling to a terrorist designated country, failing to report their departure to an immigration office and exiting Kenya through an illegal point.