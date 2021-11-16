Kamiti prison escape: Seven wardens arrested

Kamiti Prison

Inmates at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in this picture taken on September 30, 2019. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Seven wardens have been arrested following the escape of three terrorists from the country's highest security prison.

