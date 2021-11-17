Kamiti jailbreak: President Kenyatta sacks prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo

Prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo

Kenya Prison Service Commissioner-General Wycliffe Ogallo. President Uhuru Kenyatta sacked him days after Kamiti jailbreak that saw three terror convicts escape. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired the Commissioner-General of the Kenya Prison Service, Wycliffe Ogallo, and appointed Brigadier (Rtd) John Warioba in his place. 

