Kalonzo meets Museveni over South Sudan peace process

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka held a meeting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni over ongoing efforts to broker lasting peace in South Sudan ahead of elections slated for 2023.

The meeting at State House Nakasero, Kampala centered on talks around restoring peace and stability in the East Africa Community (EAC) member state. It also comes ahead of a planned retreat to review the status of the ongoing implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

The retreat, set to be held in Uganda at the invitation of President Museveni, will see South Sudanese leaders who are part of the transitional government including President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Riek Machar, and all the other deputies at the presidency participate in the summit.

The other vice-presidents expected at the retreat are James Wani Igga, Taban Deng Gai and Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior.

Uganda is one of the guarantors in the tripartite agreement between South Sudan, Uganda and Sudan and has taken a lead role in hosting meetings aimed at bringing sustainable peace to South Sudan.

The meeting, which will center on evaluation of the implementation of the rejuvenated peace agreement, was due to be held in February has been repeatedly delayed and pushed to March.

Mr Musyoka, who is Kenya’s special envoy to South Sudan, was accompanied by his One Kenya Alliance (OKA) counterpart and KANU party leader Gideon Moi.

“Together with Gideon Moi, I met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for lengthy and deep deliberations. Chief among the talks was the planned peace retreat with South Sudan President Salva Kiir and first vice president Riek Machar,” said Mr Musyoka.

OKA leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi arriving at State House Nakasero in Kampala, Uganda to meet with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

He said South Sudan is a strategic member of EAC and they will work towards restoring peace and stability in the country during the forthcoming peace retreat.

The former Vice President also met former Uganda special envoy to South Sudan Ambassador Betty Bigombe and British High Commissioner to Uganda Kate Airey at Serena Hotel, Kampala.

“We reached a consensus that for the peace process to unclog, there needs to be more input from all intergovernmental authority on development (IGAD) Heads of State,” he said.

Mr Musyoka has been part of the peace process for the past two years and was in Uganda over the South Sudan peace talks in December, 2021.

For his part, Mr Moi said the planned peace retreat will lead to faster realisation of the revitalised agreement on the resolutions of the conflict in South Sudan and in particular, unify the two armies for peace.

“As immediate neighbours of South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda need to bring together President Salva Kiir and his first vice President Dr Riek Machar,” said the Baringo Senator.

The latest retreat follows a similar one held by the two leaders at the Vatican in April 2019 presided over by Pope Francis which was aimed at finding a path to peace in the country.

This was after the arch-rivals signed a power-sharing deal in 2018 to bring to an end battles between those from Machar's Nuer community and Kiir's Dinka people.