Kalonzo: I will shelve my presidential ambition under 'structured' dialogue

Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka has hinted that he is ready to shelve his presidential ambition for another person if the decision is reached in what he describes as ‘structured’ negotiations.

“If it comes to that conclusion with all the three pillars, we come to that conclusion, I will be happy to support anybody, not even Mr Odinga but we could come up with somebody else,” said Mr Musyoka in an interview with NTV on Tuesday evening.

He also admitted that despite his tough demands, he has no option but to work with the ODM party leader in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, slamming the door for Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Even as he maintains that the former Prime Minister has to honour their 2017 agreement to back him in the August General Election, the Wiper boss said his party and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) have resolved that he works with Mr Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

“After deep consultations, my own party and also One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has agreed to a three-pillar structure like Africa's two. We have said we are ready to work within a grand coalition of Azimio and OKA. Indeed, the party leader of Jubilee himself has come out to pronounce on that particular formation, therefore, that is a bigger consideration within that bigger framework, we have no option but to work with Mr Odinga,” Mr Musyoka said.

Speaking from the two sides of his mouth, the former Vice President believes that if the negotiations which they have kicked off with Azimio is based on his 2017 secret deal with former premier, there is no way Mr Odinga will be on the ballot while noting on the other hand that if it is not honoured, the talks would not collapse.

Mr Musyoka says that in an event that the agreement is not considered, his willingness to continue with Mr Odinga is based on the fact that ‘the country is bigger than them’.

“This document must form the basis of further negotiations and if this document then forms the basis, Raila Odinga does not have any option but to follow this. If he refuses to follow this, then he would be compounding what I call trust deficit which has been the problem which brought about the collapse of National Super Alliance (Nasa),” he said.

He went ahead: “Not necessarily, we will cross that bridge when we come to it. Nothing prevents my good friend, brother Odinga, from saying that, brother Steve, I recognize this agreement, let me be your running mate. What is wrong with that?”

Mr Musyoka also defended his decision to divulge his secret deal with the ODM chief saying that he was calling upon national leaders to remain responsible and committed on pertinent issues in the country.

“The personal statement I issued was of paramount importance and I was calling on national leaders to be responsible, particularly when they commit themselves to certain obligations. Because I saw my friend Raila Odinga getting nominated and him accepting to run as the ODM presidential candidate yet again, which goes against the letter and spirit of the agreement we signed between him and myself,” he said.

“Where Mr Odinga now is saying he is running again, he is in breach of a prominent article where he committed to whether we win or lose in 2017. He committed not to run and more importantly to support our candidature,” he added.

Mr Musyoka said that Mr Odinga has the option of abiding by the terms of what he called a “binding legal agreement” or of choosing to act in utter defiance.

On Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) leader Moses Kuria’s condition that he is only joining OKA as long as they are not supporting Mr Odinga, the Wiper boss asked him to come on board without any conditions.