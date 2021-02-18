Tesco
Tolga Akmen | AFP

News

Prime

UK retailers keep off Kakuzi avocados over human rights abuse claims

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

A Sh1.196 billion payout by Kakuzi PLC’s parent firm is yet to warm the hearts of three UK-based supermarket chains, which last year suspended the purchase of avocados from the Murang’a agribusiness firm following human rights abuse claims by 85 individuals.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Vihiga county assembly approves BBI Bill

  2. Bonchari MP's burial date announced

  3. All out fight to save BBI

  4. Kenya records 6 new Covid deaths

  5. Three judges to hear petitions against city deputy governor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.