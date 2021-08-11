Kakuzi bets on ex-AG Githu Muigai to lead human rights drive

Former Attorney-General Githu Muigai.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
victorjuma_img

By  Victor Juma

What you need to know:

  • Kakuzi has appointed former Attorney-General Githu Muigai to lead its human rights reforms as part of the agricultural firm’s settlement of alleged abuses including rape and violence.
  • He now chairs the company’s newly created Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee (IHRAC) that will provide technical advice to the board of directors.

Kakuzi has appointed former Attorney-General Githu Muigai to lead its human rights reforms as part of the agricultural firm’s settlement of alleged abuses including rape and violence.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.