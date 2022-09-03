Justice Smokin Wanjala elicits laughter with Solomonic reference

The Supreme Court was treated to a light moment when Justice Smokin Wanjala digressed from serious questioning to posit a rhetorical question directed at President-elect William Ruto's lawyer, Mr Kioko Kilukumi, during the 2022 Presidential Election Petition hearing Thursday.

Justice Wanjala narrated a popular bible story about a judgment made by King Solomon. This was in response to Mr Kilukumi's earlier submission where he had cited the Bible.

"Mr Kilukumi you cited King Solomon, and this court treats holy scriptures seriously," said Justice Wanjala as he moved to narrate the story.

"The protagonist in the story were distinguished mothers, but here they're two gentlemen. I also remember that one of the mother claimants according to Solomonic wisdom could not have been the mother was the one who was saying cut the baby, the other one said no, let her take the baby" he added

While concluding the tale, Justice Wanjala posed a question alluding to parties involved in the petition.

"Mr Kilukumi would you be willing to advise... I rest my case to the CJ," he said to laughter from the courtroom.

