Justice Sichale: President is not immune from civil suits

Court of Appeal Judges (from right) Justices Francis Tuiyott, Gatembu Kairu, Hannah Okwengu, Daniel Musinga (Presiding Judge and President of the Court of Appeal) Roselyn Nambuye, Patrick Kiage and Fatuma Sichale. 

Photo credit: File | Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By Joseph Wangui

Justice Fatuma Sichale, in her personal decision on the BBI appeal, has said that the President is not immune from civil suits. 

