Justice Oscar Angote to head the Lands court for the next 5 years

Judges have elected Justice Oscar Angote as the presiding judge of the Lands court for a period of five years.

He has replaced Justice Samson Okong’o, who has served the office since 2017.

Justice Angote won with 34 votes against his competitor Justice John Mutungi who got 15 votes.

The election exercise was overseen by Supreme Court Justice Smokin Wanjala.

Speaking after being elected, Justice Angote called upon the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary to increase allocations to the court for training and digitization to resolve the heavy land caseloads.

"We hope to work with the registrar of the judiciary to identify and train our personnel to resolve the problems facing the courts such as the heavy caseloads and digitisation of the services of the court," he said.

He also called upon for the recognition of the court and equal treatment as a superior court in the judiciary.

"The journey has been long since this court was established in 2012. As we celebrate ten years anniversary, we call for the equal treatment of the court as an autonomous court. The decisions of the court can only be overturned by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court," he added.

Justice Wanjala hailed the election of the judge and urged the court to deliver its mandate to Kenyans.

“This has been a democratic exercise and I wish to thank all judges who have partaken in this exercise. I wish Justice Angote all the best as he leads the deliberations in the court,” Justice Wanjala said.

The Environment and Land Court is established under the Environment and Land Court Act 19 of 2011. It handles cases of land administration and management.