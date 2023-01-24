Justice Muchelule declines Azimio request to join 'Cherera Four' hearing

The tribunal from left to right:  Col. Rtd. Saeed Saeed, Carolyne Kamende (Vice Chair), Justice Aggrey Muchelule (Chair), Linda Gakii Kiome and Mathew Nyabena at KICD on December 22, 2022

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Justice Aggrey Muchelule has declined a request by Azimio to join the ‘Cherera Four’ hearing.

Muchelule, who is the chairperson of the tribunal, said there is no valid reason for Azimio to join the proceedings at this time.  

The judge said majority of witnesses have testified and only two are yet to give their testimonies. 

"We don't find a basis has been made to introduce Azimio into these proceedings," Justice Muchelule said. 

Lawyer Danstan Omari wanted to join the proceedings, saying, Azimio had been adversely mentioned and should be accorded a right of reply.

