Justice Muchelule declines Azimio request to join 'Cherera Four' hearing

Justice Aggrey Muchelule has declined a request by Azimio to join the ‘Cherera Four’ hearing.

Muchelule, who is the chairperson of the tribunal, said there is no valid reason for Azimio to join the proceedings at this time.

The judge said majority of witnesses have testified and only two are yet to give their testimonies.

"We don't find a basis has been made to introduce Azimio into these proceedings," Justice Muchelule said.