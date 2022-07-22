News

Willie Kimani murder: Court finds 4 guilty, acquits Sgt Mwangi

Four police officers and an informer in a case of the heinous murder of rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and their driver Joseph Muiruri will know their fate today, almost six years later.

Justice Jessie Lessit, who concluded hearing the case on February 11, said it was the longest in her career as a judge.

The five - Sylvia Wanjohi, Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Leonard Mwangi and Peter Ngugi - denied killing Kimani, Mwenda and Muiruri on the night of June 23, 2016.

