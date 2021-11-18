High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe

High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe who has accused the DCI of twisting facts to justify his unlawful arrest.

Justice Juma Chitembwe trashes Sonko videos

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Justice Juma Chitembwe has rubbished videos leaked by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko depicting the High Court judge engaging in arrangements to compromise court cases involving property disputes.

