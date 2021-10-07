Justice for Osewe as man who shot him starts 23-year jail term

The road has been long and treacherous for William Osewe Guda, who survived death by a whisker in 2016 when a close friend drew a gun and shot the restaurateur three times.

Despite having to use crutches since 2016, Mr Osewe has not once missed proceedings in the trial of Tom Oywa Mboya, who was last week convicted for attempted murder.

After five years, millions of shillings spent in hospital bills and a change in lifestyle owing to the shooting, Mr Osewe has finally watched the slow wheels of justice spin in his favour as the man that shot him three times will spend 23 years behind bars.

Mboya yesterday skipped court as Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku sentenced the tour operator to 23 years in prison for the December 1, 2016 shooting.

Mboya had been accused of trying to kill Osewe and security guard Wilfred Ombunya Tembula.

Mboya, who was sentenced virtually at the Kamiti Maximum Prison’s clinic where he was admitted, will also serve three years for wounding a security guard.

Mr Tembula caught a bullet as Mboya fired at his friend.

The accused had made a last-ditch effort to postpone his date with destiny by filing a High Court application to reopen the criminal case.

“I have considered the probation officer’s report in respect of the accused presented before me. He is not remorseful of his actions,” Ms Mutuku said at the sentencing.

While defending himself, Mboya referred to Osewe “as an animal”. That slur landed him in jail for a day.

Overwhelming evidence

When he was about to be sentenced, Mboya asked his lawyer Benjamin Makokha to file the High Court application so as to call four more witnesses in his defence.

But the magistrate declined, holding that the sentence was due and she must finalise the case before her transfer to Mombasa.

State prosecutor Anderson Gikunda asked the court to deliver the sentence virtually, holding that Mboya could follow the case from his hospital bed.

“I will still wait for justice to be done. I was hurt. I have spent huge sums of money for my medication. But I thank God I can now walk on my own,” a seemingly relieved Mr Osewe told the Nation yesterday after learning that his aggressor had skipped court.

The restaurateur, however, declined requests for an in-depth interview after the sentencing, as he and his entourage sped off.

While imposing the sentence, Ms Mutuku said the prosecution presented overwhelming evidence to prove the offences against Mboya.

“I have considered the evidence presented by the prosecution, it is not disputed that Mboya shot Osewe. He did so not once but four times,” said Ms Mutuku.

In her lengthy decision Ms Mutuku stated that Mboya fired at the complainant several times after shouting at him that he would shoot him.

A security guard heard Mboya shouting and saw him raise a gun and shoot several times at Mr Osewe.

The magistrate said that a doctor from Aga Khan hospital, who testified in court, said Osewe had a bullet still lodged in his body and had even developed problems following the shooting that affected his spinal cord.

Mr Tom Oywa Mboya at the Milimani Law Courts on October 4, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

"l dismiss the defence of the accused since the prosecution has proved the attempted murder charge, then find him guilty of the offence under 215 of the Criminal Procedural Code."

She added the submissions by the defence saying that spent cartridges were found where Osewe lay did not weaken the prosecution case, as he was a legal firearm holder.

"The accused person being a trained user of firearms, he ought to have contemplated the act of shooting in public could have caused injury to the public," the magistrate noted.

Following the shooting, Osewe was taken at ARA hospital at Garden city Mall where he was first attended to before he was transferred to Aga Khan.

Mr Gikunda asked the court to treat Mboya as a first offender and consider the nature of the case.

In his mitigation, Mboya pleaded for a non-custodial sentence, saying that failing to do so will be condemning the society that has been depending on him.

“My client is a polygamous family man with several kids who depend on him for survival,” said Mr Makokha.

Mboya has been remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison pending sentencing.

In June, Mboya urged court to acquit him, saying he was defending himself from Mr Osewe, who was armed.

Evidence presented in court indicated that Mr Osewe, also a licensed firearm holder, did not have a gun on that day.

Provoked beyond endurance

Mboya also said he was provoked beyond human endurance when Osewe allegedly threatened to chop off his private parts and kill him. In any case, the sentence should be lenient, he said. Mboya insisted that he shot the restaurateur in self-defence.

He told Mutuku that he aimed his gun at Osewe’s hands because he wanted to disarm him.

“The complainant, in this case, had previously said that I had slept with his wife and he was going to cut (off) my manhood if I didn't stop. He cocked his gun twice but could not shoot and my aim was to shoot his hands,” Mboya told the court in defence.

Mboya who was giving his defence testimony said that Mr Osewe had threatened him before the incident in 2016.

He denied a charge of attempted murder in 2017 and has been out on a Sh300,000 cash bail, which was cancelled when he was convicted, then detained at Kamiti Maximum Prison.

Mboya’s sentencing will come as a relief for Mr Osewe, whose business empire has been struggling for a few years owing to massive debts from an ambitious venture that involved putting up a hotel in Kisumu.

A five-kilogramme batch of shish kebab, better known in Kenya as mshikaki that Mr Osewe sold to Kaloleni residents in the early 1970s became the foundation of the empire comprising eateries, a four-star hotel in Kisumu, a block of apartments in Nairobi’s South C and a home in Karen.

Guaranty Trust Bank has, for the second time in as many years, threatened to auction Mr Osewe’s property over a Sh330 million loan. He has been fighting in court to stop the auction, which was advertised on Monday.

GT Bank wants to sell the block of apartments Mr Osewe owns.

In court, Mr Osewe claimed that the South C property was not part of collateral for securing the loan, which was in turn to put up the Blue Water Hotel in Kisumu.

Blue Waters has signed franchising deals with Dubai’s Aleph Hospitality and American giant Marriott International.

Blue Waters is expected to join the prestigious league of Protea Hotels by Marriott in 2022.