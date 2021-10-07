William Osewe Guda
Dennis Onsongo

Justice for Osewe as man who shot him starts 23-year jail term

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

  • Tom Oywa Mboya had been accused of trying to kill Osewe and security guard Wilfred Ombunya Tembula. 
  • In June, Mboya urged court to acquit him, saying he was defending himself from Mr Osewe, who was armed.

The road has been long and treacherous for William Osewe Guda, who survived death by a whisker in 2016 when a close friend drew a gun and shot the restaurateur three times.

