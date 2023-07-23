Justice eludes British bomb victims as new law bars claims from more than 10 years ago

Had the events of November 7, 2015 gone differently, Lisoka Lesasuyan would probably be a proud moran today, chasing his dream of being a track and field athlete.

But an encounter with an unexploded ordnance in Archer’s Post, Samburu County, left the herdsboy crippled.

Lisoka was just 13 when he lost his arms and an eye in the explosion.

His conspicuous physical scars bear witness to the damage he suffered eight years ago.

Lisoka can barely do anything for himself.

While his scars are proof of what was taken from him, thanks to complacency of the British military, the events have taken a heavy psychological toll on the young man.

The 21-year-old Lisoka is troubled, and the results of the explosion on his body are there for all to see.

In the more than four times the Sunday Nation interviewed Lisoka, it was evident that recounting the events of that day still traumatise him.

He rarely maintained eye contact and frequently looked away or just stared at the ground mid-sentence.

We relied on his elder brother Joseph Lesasuyan to keep the conversations flowing and as an interpreter since Lisoka knows just a few Kiswahili and English words.

“He does not like talking about what happened that day. The incident hit him pretty bad,” Joseph told the Sunday Nation.

Around 6pm on the fateful day, Lisoka came across a metal object in the bush while grazing the family livestock.

Like any other 13-year-old boy, Lisoka was curious. Unknown to the herdsboy, he had stumbled on a bomb that had been abandoned by British soldiers who train in Archer’s Post.

The British Army Training Unit (Batuk) uses approximately 2,600 square kilometres for live fire exercises in Samburu County.

As Lisoka attempted to pick the device, it exploded, blowing away his arms and an eye.

Some shrapnel lodged into his small chest. The boy suffered severe burns on his chest and face.

Though the details of the incident are scanty, the device that badly injured Lisoka was later identified as a mortar fuze.

This is a component that triggers detonation of a mortar round.

The Sunday Nation team got some records of investigations into Lisoka’s case carried out by the British Department of Defence.

Though substantial sections of the investigative reports are redacted, we can piece together a chronology of events of the fateful day, including details of the ammunition that severely injured Lisoka.

The evidence points at the British military as the source of the ordnance that maimed the then-13 year old herdsboy.

The device was most likely left behind by British soldiers.

According to the documents prepared by the British Defence Ministry, a badly wounded Lisoka was found in the bush by his father around 6pm.

British soldiers became involved in the saga around 6.50pm when one of their vehicles was flagged down by the elderly man.

After administering first aid, the soldiers took the boy to a Batuk camp where he was seen by military health officers.

Lisoka was transferred to Archer’s Post Health Centre at 10pm. Health workers there referred the boy to Wamba Hospital.

He was taken there in a civilian ambulance.

Investigations show it was initially believed that Lisoka had been injured by an exploding gas canister.

However, Kenyan Police, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Batuk personnel took up the investigations and it emerged that the injuries had been caused by a component of a military grade weapon.

“On November 9, 2015, the Batuk Ammunition Technical Officer (ATO) and a representative of the Kenyan School of Engineering inspected fragments found surrounding the seat of the explosion. It became apparent that a fuze from a mortar bomb had exploded,” part of the report says.

The British Army denies liability for what happened, occasionally blaming KDF soldiers for leaving the device behind.

Despite paying Sh10 million to the Lisoka family as ordered by a court, the British Army still refused to bear responsibility or admitting leaving the bomb in the bush.

Even more astonishing, the British blamed the 13-year-old herdsboy for “tampering” with an unexploded munition.

In the investigative report sourced from the British Department of Defence, Batuk bomb experts were able to identify the make and model of the device that injured the boy and even linked it to the British Army.

“In all likelihood, the fuze broke off a mortar bomb that had failed to detonate on impact,” a section of the report says.

“On examination by the Batuk ATO, the fuze was confirmed as an L127A4 which is used by the British Army on 81mm, 60mm and WP mortar rounds.”

Following the November 2015 incident, Lisoka spent a whole year in hospital.

The British, who at first denied responsibility for the ammunition, paid the boy’s medical expenses.

Later in February 2018, a court would order the British Army – acting through the United Kingdom government – to pay Sh10 million as compensation to Lisoka.

Justice Mary Kasango ruled that of the sum, some 10 per cent be given to Lisoka’s father – Lawana Lesasuyan – for the child’s needs.

The remaining Sh9 million was to be entrusted to a court-supervised interest-earning account jointly owned by the court and Mr Lesasuyan.

“The amount will assist the child acquire bionic arms, a prosthetic eye or any corrective surgery on his scarred face and chest,” Justice Kasango said.

The money, the court insisted, would only be accessed by Lisoka once he hit 18 years.

Unfortunately, the decision also marked the continuation of a journey of hardship and turmoil for Lisoka.

He could not perform the domestic duties required of him, redirecting focus on education instead. His dream of becoming a champion athlete ended.

Lisoka’s family enrolled him at two schools in Samburu and Laikipia counties but he dropped out just weeks later.

“Lisoka said he was uncomfortable at school as he was the only physically disabled learner,” Joseph told the Sunday Nation.

Our team joined Lisoka in a quest to find a special school that would look into his needs.

Two of the institutions approached said they would only admit Lisoka if he acquired prosthetic arms as they are necessary for practical courses.

The Sh1 million allocated to Lisoka’s father ran out.

The money was hardly enough to pay for the bionic arms, the elderly man said.

News of the Sh10 million compensation saw the family become target of individuals who wanted to take advantage of the boy’s situation.

Lisoka, who applied for a national identity card in April 2022 – a year after turning 18 – had to wait for another 12 months to acquire the document, one of the family members said.

“A government officer at Oldonyiro administrative office said he could hasten getting of the identity card if we bribed him,” one of Lisoka’s close relatives said.

It was only after the intervention of the Sunday Nation team that the officer who had been holding the document released it.

The journalists also assisted Lisoka acquire an artificial arm he is now learning to use.

He has filed an application at the court seeking the release of the rest of the money.

Even so, the Sh10 million (£67,000) compensation is nothing compared to what Lisoka has gone through physically and psychologically.

Lisoka finds himself wholly reliant on the support of his relatives in the prime of his youth.

And that includes the most basic of ordinary daily tasks.

At 21, he has to rely on others to feed, bath and even cloth him.

His peers are moran – young warriors trained in cultural skills to serve and protect his community.

Lisoka can only watch his age mates fulfil that ambition.

“My brother has never recovered from the events of that day. He gets depressed and angry when he cannot engage in activities being performed by his peers,” Joseph said.

Lisoka’s dream of being a champion athlete may have evaporated but he now wishes to take a technical course and become an entrepreneur.

He has hopes of a better future but the same cannot be said of other people – children included – who suffered bomb-related injuries following a mass compensation by the British government in 2004.

With no local systematic guidelines for seeking claims, they have not sought redress.

One such victim is Purity Muriithi, who lost her 50-year-old husband to a bomb explosion in their compound in November 2008.

On that morning, her husband – Noel Muriithi – left the bedroom for the latrine.

Accompanied by their young grandchildren, he stumbled on a mortar fuze collected from the training grounds by one of the youngsters the couple lived with.

“He may have attempted to find out what the object was by hitting it on the ground. The next thing I heard was an explosion,” the woman told the Sunday Nation.

She rushed out and found him barely breathing.

Muriithi had been literally torn to shreds by the bomb and was hardly recognisable.

Their grand-daughters survived as they were several metres from Muriithi at the time of the blast.

The family reported the incident at Archer’s Post police station, which handed it over to Batuk.

“But the British Army officials only came and interviewed the family members present for a few minutes and left. We never heard from them again,” she said.

After examining the scene, the military officers told Purity and the rest of the family that the explosive device did not belong to them.

This was the last communication the family held with police and military authorities.

Despite being issued an Occurrence Book number, police did make a follow-up.

The death certificate seen by the Sunday Nation issued by Catholic Hospital Wamba shows Muriithi died of multiple injuries incurred from a bomb explosion.

Muriithi died a week after the explosion and was buried in Tetu, Nyeri County.

Purity and the rest of the family have never sought compensation. The Kenya-UK authorities blame-game left them wondering who to hold to account.

“We did not know who to take to court because the military training and other activities are sanctioned by the Kenyan government. Does it mean the government is to blame for my husband’s death?” she asked.

Purity incurred a hospital bill of more than Sh60,000, which she settled through fundraising and from profits made from her charcoal business in Samburu.

She now takes care of her nine children and several grandchildren all alone.

And Purity’s fate may have been sealed by a recent law enacted by the British government.

The law does not recognise claims for tragedies that took place more than a decade ago.

The legal limitation has left individuals like Purity with no opportunity to seek compensation.

But even more interesting is that some of those who lodged successful claims have little to show either because they squandered everything or it was too little to make any difference.

In 2003 and 2004, the United Kingdom government was compelled to compensate people who had suffered injuries as a result of bomb explosions in Laikipia and Samburu counties.

Most of the claimants were nomadic pastoralists who had the misfortune of stumbling on the bombs while grazing their animals.

The British government paid a total of Sh450 million to the 230 people who sought claims for losing relatives or sustaining injuries that resulted in amputations.

Among the beneficiaries was Gabriel Leshingili, a 57-year-old goat herder.

Leshingili was given Sh3.2 million for losing two fingers on his left hand and injuries to the stomach and hand.

With no financial knowledge, Lengishili could do little in terms of investing the sudden wealth.

He exhausted all the money in months.

Lengishili took three more wives, built a house, bought livestock and an expensive car.

The assets failed to sustain him as he swiftly depleted his bank account.

He then sold his accumulated properties.

Lengishili cannot tell how he used the rest of the money.

Sex workers from different parts of the country converged on Maralal and nearby towns on learning of the windfall.

“Being illiterate, I did not have anyone to guide me on how to use the money. My parents had died years before and so I ended up squandering everything,” he said.

The compensation money also attracted rogue organisations that acted as brokers for the claimants.

Other people faked injuries and got the money.

Like many other overnight millionaires, Lengishili spent his wealth in clubs in Nanyuki town, ultimately returning to his default settings – poor and desperate.

Lengishili today is the chairman of a group ranch in Samburu County.

Before this, he struggled to make ends meet by taking all kinds of menial jobs.

“What I am involved in is better than months after I went bankrupt. It does not require a lot of physical strength,” he said.

Lengishili still goes for treatment as bits of shrapnel are still lodged in his stomach.

He can only eat one small meal a day as anything more than that causes excruciating pain in the stomach.

Lengishili receives a series of injections every six months to help his body cope with the metal fragments, with every dose going for Sh1,500.

Because of the nature of the injections – usually administered two to three consecutive days – Lengishili often requires hospitalisation.

“There are times I cannot get the injections as the treatment is expensive,” he said.

Out of the 25 prescribed doses, Lengishili has only received nine.