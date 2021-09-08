DCI twisting facts to fix me, Justice Chitembwe says

High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe

High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe who has accused the DCI of twisting facts to justify his unlawful arrest.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti  &  Brian Wasuna

High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe has accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of twisting facts to justify his unlawful arrest alongside another judge, Aggrey Muchelule, in July.

