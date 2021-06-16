John Ward
Pool

News

Prime

Julie Ward’s father clings on last hope in pursuit of Maasai Mara rapist and killer

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A film and book to be released soon will expose forces behind miscarriage of justice.
  • Julie Ward’s father cites frustration from UK and Kenyan governments in bringing the culprits to book.

Some 33 years after British tourist Julie Ward was killed in Maasai Mara game reserve, her father John Ward is on the last stretch of hope – still hunting for the evasive justice.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.