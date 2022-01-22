Juliani

Hip hop artiste Julius Owino, popularly known as Juliani.

Juliani; It’s Lilian who hit on me, Brenda break-up and why I went celibate

By  Collins Omulo  &  Amina Wako

  • Hip hop artiste says he had planned to marry his ex-girlfriend Brenda Wairimu before they broke up.
  • Musician remains tightlipped over the future of his relationship with his current girlfriend.

Julius Owino, popularly known as Juliani, is arguably one of the best gospel rappers in Kenya. Known for hit songs Bahasha ya Ocampo, Utawala, Biceps and Exponential Potential, the 37-year-old has made a name for himself.

