Juja residents grapple with crime as police remain mum on attacks

The sleepy Muthaara village in Juja, Kiambu County — with its cracked ground, dust, scattered plots and shrubs — appears deserted at first glance. A drunken man lounges at the shopping centre, which is made up of just two shops and a vegetable kiosk.

Two flat-roofed buildings serve as a Google location pin for aspiring visitors. Some distance away, a red-tiled bungalow is hidden behind a black gate, however, the home has been abandoned.

No one has walked through the gate for a while now, not since a gang wielding axes, machetes and petrol came visiting the family at 2am demanding money and electronics.

Ms Ann Wangui, a soon-to-be mother of three, also wants to move out after the gang attacked her in the wee hours, just three days after she moved into her new home.

That day, with her things still unpacked, the gang arrived at her house armed with an axe and petrol. They broke a window, one crawled in and drenched the couch in petrol before walking into Wangui’s bedroom, flashlights on.

“We woke up to a short, heavily built gangster saying ‘amka nataka pesa (wake up, I want money)’ with his flashlight shining in our faces. He held the axe inches away from my husband’s forehead, as he ordered me to give him money and phones,” she recalls.

Open the door

“We didn’t hear any of them come in. The children were asleep, but they woke up. The man made no attempt to hide his face, and when he was done, he forced me to open the door,” she narrates. Days later, still reeling from the shock, she got a welder to repair the window grills.

In July, the gang had attacked Ms Susan Muthoni, a trader, who had decided to spend the night in her shop after she misplaced her house keys. At 2am, she heard a noise at the door, and sat up to see a hand breaking her lock.

“A short and heavily built man got in, and when I asked him what he wanted, he didn’t respond. He raised the axe to hit me, and I blocked him, screaming. As we struggled, I managed to get a knife to defend myself. When they saw neighbours coming, they fled,” she recalls.

Two days later, they were back. This time, Muthoni was in the shop with her children, who had been at their grandparents’ during the first attack. Muthoni screamed, and the gang fled before they could break in.

“In the first attack, the ones that stood guard outside only made away with three loaves of bread that I had packed near the door. I, however, can identify the one that walked in. In the days following that attack, a person came to my shop to threaten me regarding the incident. I reported to the police, but nothing has been done despite the fact that he passes by occasionally,” she adds.

Ms Veronicah Njeri, another trader, has been attacked four times. The first time they broke into her house and took her phone and Sh83,000. Exactly a week later, they came back, threatened to kill her, and took Sh2,000 and another phone.

“The third time, which was a month later, I was not home. My neighbours screamed, and they fled,” she says. “The fourth time, they found me, but I had installed thick grills in my windows, and I managed to make calls. They fled when I screamed, but they visited my neighbour soon after. The one that came in was short and heavily built, accompanied by another younger one who is slim,” she adds.

As recently as two days ago, the gang attacked Ms Lucy Mugure and made away with Sh1,500, a phone and two laptops.

“I woke up upon hearing my baby call, and decided to check outside from the windows in all rooms. As I walked to the kitchen, I heard a person leap from the corridor. Scared, I tiptoed to my bedroom, locked the door and called my neighbours,” she says.

“The gang stayed for about 15 minutes at my kitchen window, planning how to break in. They eventually switched on their torch and broke the window, which got me screaming. Even then, it didn’t take five minutes for two of them to come in. They kicked my door open in one try, walked in and made away with my things even before the neighbours arrived,” says Mugure.

Hacked with an axe

However, these experiences pale in comparison to those of three villagers who, in July, were slashed with machetes and hacked with an axe. One is still in hospital. While two bore the brunt for protecting their relative in their homes, Mr Paul Gituhu was attacked on his way home, after toiling the entire day at a quarry to get food for his wife and two children.

His brother, Mr Kimemia Gituhu, says he was called at 4am by the assistant chief to help identify a man who passers-by said was lying wounded on the roadside.

“My heart broke when I found out that it was my brother, who had laid there since midnight. I rushed him to Thika Level Five hospital, from where he was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital. For three days, he was unconscious in the Intensive Care Unit. His skull was cracked, one eye was bleeding internally, and he couldn’t hear well with one ear,” says Kimemia.

“We now take him once a week for check-ups to manage his eye and ear. He has, however, been referred to another hospital for specialised eye treatment. Because of this, we no longer sleep in our houses. After a long day of working, and fatigue, we stay awake at night, in groups of three or four, hiding, to protect our women and children,” he adds.

Mr John Ruhiu, another villager, explains that when they stay up all night, the gang attacks a different place, or attacks after the men have gone back to their homes to rest.

“We used to stay alert from 8pm to 3am, but then, they would attack from 4am, when some people are already preparing to leave for work. Nowadays, we go back to our houses at 6am. We want a police post here, the closest one is about five kilometres away and is understaffed. The police say that they are looking for the suspect, but we haven’t seen a crackdown. We can’t continue living like this, that’s why our neighbour moved out,” he laments.