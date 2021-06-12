Judiciary row: Justin Muturi, Noordin Haji call for talks

Several leaders on Friday defended the Judiciary against the ‘onslaught’ of the Executive.

The National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and the Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi on Friday urged the Executive to respect the independence of the Judiciary and called for talks to iron out the differences between the Executive, Parliament and the Judiciary.

This stems from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s refusal to appoint six of judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“As we near the next elections, let’s emphasise the need to live in a country governed by law. As a Parliament, we will do everything within our powers to ensure the Judiciary achieves its mandate,” Mr Muturi said during the swearing in of Justice Daniel Musinga as the President of the Court of Appeal.

The event was also attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki and Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi among others.

Mr Muturi emphasised the need for the three arms of government to meet and iron out their differences.

“I look forward to an opportunity where all the three arms of government can retreat in the coming months, that will provide us with a chance to understand one another and share technical experiences and best practices,” he noted.

Mr Haji defended the courts saying that justice must remain sacrosanct, so is the Judiciary.

“Allegations aimed at impugning the integrity of the Judiciary should not be entertained as it will lead to loss of faith, not only at the Judiciary, but also on the government,” the DPP said.

“We’re a democratic country and each one has a right to criticise. Even the Executive can criticise others, but we must do it constructively,” he added.

The LSK boss accused President Kenyatta of holding the courts captive and failing to respect the separation of powers.

“The remaining four judges of the Court of Appeal must be gazetted and sworn in pronto. President Kenyatta should not subject the Judiciary and people of Kenya to his endemic, unmitigated violation of the Constitution and disdain for the rule of law,” Mr Havi said.

Speaker after speaker praised Justice Musinga for his commitment to the rule of law and asked him not to dance to the whims of the ‘any captors’.

Justice Musinga swore to be loyal to his oath.