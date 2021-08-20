Judges: Uhuru Kenyatta was denied a fair trial in BBI case

The High Court condemned President Uhuru Kenyatta unheard during the proceedings relating to the petitions filed against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), two Court of Appeal judges have ruled.

Justices Fatuma Sichale and Gatembu Kairu have said the High Court limited President Kenyatta's rights as an individual when it denied him an opportunity to be heard.

While reading their separate judgments in the four appeals challenging the High Court judgment, the judges said it was wrong for the lower superior court to hear the petition lodged against the President without evidence that he had been furnished with a copy of the same.

The petition had been filed by activist Isaac Oluchier and he had sued the President in his personal capacity over his involvement in amendment of the Constitution through the BBI.

"The petition filed against President Uhuru Kenyatta was not served upon him. At no point was the High Court shown an affidavit of service to the President. He is entitled to equity and freedom from discrimination. He should have been served," said Justice Sichale in her judgment.

Justice Kairu said the High Court erred not only by hearing the petition without satisfying itself that the President had been served but by also making adverse orders against him.

BBI Taskforce

The judge has set aside a declaration made by the High Court that President Kenyatta had violated the Constitution for proposing and promoting amendment of the Constitution through the BBI taskforce.

The judge, however, upheld a declaration that the President can be sued in his personal capacity.

In his appeal, the President through lawyer Waweru Gatonye, argued that the High Court made a fundamental error by making adverse declarations and orders against the President without finding out whether he had been furnished with the petition in which he had been sued in his private capacity.

"When a person has been sued, he is entitled to be notified through being served with the documents on allegations made against him. In this case a petitioner sued the President in his private capacity and failed to serve him. The court proceeded to hear the matter and made orders against him," said Mr Gatonye.

While emphasising that President Kenyatta is entitled to the right of a fair trial and fair hearing, the lawyer said the breach of rights in litigation is so serious that the resultant orders are a nullity.

Mr Gatonye stated that in litigation, without service of document it does not matter whether there is evidence of the allegations or not. He said failure to serve documents is a serious omission in litigation.

The lawyer said at the High Court the Attorney General had objected to the suing of the President but his protest was futile.

Further, the trial court had initially ruled that the Attorney General was representing the President in the case, only for the judges in their judgment to declare that the President should have responded to the petition in person or through a private lawyer.