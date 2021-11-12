Judges row: Chief Justice appeals High Court ruling

Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome during a Supreme Court sitting on the mention of the appeal against the ruling on the Building Bridges Initiative.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta declined to appoint the six judges to the High Court and the Court of Appeal.
  • A three-judge bench on October 21 directed the Head of State to appoint the remaining six out of 40 judges within 14 days.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge a High Court ruling that the President can be sidestepped in the process of appointing judges.

