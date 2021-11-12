Judges row: Chief Justice appeals High Court ruling

Chief Justice Martha Koome has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge a High Court ruling that the President can be sidestepped in the process of appointing judges.

She also intends to challenge orders that require her and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to take necessary steps of swearing-in six judges rejected by President Uhuru Kenyatta over alleged integrity issues.

Mr Kenyatta had declined to appoint the six judges to the High Court and the Court of Appeal, citing an adverse National Intelligence Service (NIS) brief.

However, a three-judge bench on October 21 directed the Head of State to appoint the remaining six out of 40 judges within 14 days. The six are Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Weldon Korir and Joel Ngugi, who were to serve in the appellate court. Others are Chief Magistrate Evans Makori and High Court Registrar Judith Omange, who were promoted to the High Court.

In the orders that have since been temporarily suspended by the Court of Appeal, the High Court warned that, upon lapse of the 14 days without Mr Kenyatta making the appointments, it will be presumed that his authority on the issue has expired and the six nominees will be deemed as duly appointed to their respective offices.

Subsequently, the court said, Chief Justice Koome and JSC will be at liberty to take all necessary steps in having the nominees sworn in and assigned duties. But the CJ has now joined the President and the Attorney-General in fighting the orders.

Dissatisfied with the judgment

In a notice of appeal filed yesterday, the CJ says she is dissatisfied with the judgment and decree of the High Court and intends to appeal against the whole decision.

The CJ has appointed lawyer Charles Kanjama to prosecute the appeal on her behalf. Her lawyers have already asked for the typed proceedings of the High Court so as to prepare the record of appeal.

The Court of Appeal suspended the High Court orders pending determination of applications filed by the President and Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki.

Justices Roselyn Nambuye, Wanjiru Karanja and Imaana Laibuta will rule on the applications on November 19. Mr Kenyatta appointed 34 judges in June, leading to a legal action opened by the Katiba Institute.

In his court papers, Mr Kenyatta says the judgment, if implemented, is likely to put his office and that of Chief Justice Martha Koome at loggerheads. He wants the Court of Appeal to suspend implementation of the order pending determination of his appeal in which he is arguing that the High Court decision is unconstitutional.

In the draft memorandum of appeal, the President says the orders issued by the three-judge bench comprising justices George Dulu, James Wakiaga and William Musyoka are based on foreign precedents.

Sworn in before the President

In coming up with the decision to sideline the President in the appointment of the six remaining judges, the three-judge bench based their ruling on a judgment made by another bench of five judges in 2016 where it was held that the appointment ought to be made within 14 days after receipt of the nominees' names.

That determination was not appealed against. A similar declaration was made in 2020 by another three-judge bench.

The court also found that there is nothing in law that requires judges to be sworn in before the President.

The bench found that the current practice of judges being sworn in before the President is not founded on any constitutional or statutory law.

Further, that the President having failed to formally appoint them, the court could deem them to be duly appointed.

“We have not seen any constitutional or legislative provision, and none has been pointed out to us, which would bar the Chief Justice from swearing in the judges, for there is no provision anywhere which gives the president a constitutional or legal role or mandate or duty in the swearing-in of judges.”