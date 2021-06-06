Judges may not move immediately 

Jessie Lessit

Justice Jessie Lessit at the High Court last month during the hearing of a petition that was challenging the appointment of 128 State Corporations bosses. She was appointed to the Court of Appeal and was hearing the lawyer Willy Kimani murder case. File | Nation Media Group

By  Silas Apollo

What you need to know:

  • Justice Lessit was hearing Willy Kimani  case where 40 witnesses testified and only two had not.
  • At least seven judges of the High Court, were promoted to the Court of Appeal, with the appointment of six others quashed by the President over integrity issues.

High Court judges who were sworn in by President Kenyatta on Friday may have to conclude some of the cases they were hearing before taking up their new positions at the Court of Appeal.

