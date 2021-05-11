Judges halt Makau Mutua case on Chief Justice interview results

Professor Makau Mutua

Professor Makau Mutua is interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission for the position of Chief Justice, at the Supreme Court buildings on September 14, 2016.

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • The judges noted that the Court of Appeal has since suspended hearing of the earlier case, pending determination of an appeal lodged by the JSC and the Attorney-General.

A three-judge bench has halted proceedings in a case filed by lawyer Makau Mutua, who sought orders for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to disclose the scores of the 10 candidates interviewed for the Chief Justice (CJ) position.

