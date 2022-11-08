Judge scuttles plot to steal 1,400 acres from society members

About 8,000 former members of a coffee society are optimistic about getting a share of a 1,400-acre piece of land that was illegally acquired by a few individuals.

Their hopes have been raised by a ruling of the Environment and Land Court in Meru declaring that the transfer of the 1,418 acres to Glencorrie Estate was “illegal, invalid, null and void from the beginning”.

“The change of ownership of the property of the society in my view was not only illegal but also irregular and was aimed at defeating the very essence of the liquidation process,” ruled Justice Christopher Nzili.

The land, which was bought by Nkando Farmers Cooperative Society Limited in 1967, was registered as LR No. 7143 (now LR No. Timau/Timau/Block 71-763). It is located along the Likii River at the border of Meru and Laikipia near Nanyuki town.

However, as members of the defunct Nkando Farmers Cooperative were waiting for the land to be subdivided during the liquidation of the society, which kicked off in 1999, a plot was being hatched to grab the prime property, which is now occupied by hundreds of landowners who bought their pieces while the genuine owners were battling in court.

The plot is revealed in court documents in a suit that was filed by an aggrieved former member of the society.

Francis Mambo Gatumo was appointed liquidator of the cooperative society on May 13, 1999. When he took over, the society officials failed to hand over the land for liquidation, claiming that it belonged to a few individuals.

In 2004, Jackson Kiraithe, a former member of Nkando Farmers Cooperative Society, sued the former chairman, Thomas Kinoti, for illegally transacting on the society's land even after its liquidation.

Later, Baldev Kumar Kasturilalwal and Quadco One Hundred and Sixty-Nine Ltd were enjoined as interested parties, having purchased sections of the suit land.

In his plaint, Mr Kiraithe argued that Mr Kinoti had “allocated part of his land number 699, which was renamed parcel number 624 and reallocated to Alexander Mwiti Manyara…”

The scheme appears to have received backing from the liquidator, who swore an affidavit explaining why the original land title deed bore the name of the society.

In his statutory declaration sworn in 2005, Mr Gatumo stated that the land, which later became known as Glencorrie Estate, “had been bought by some members of Nkando FCS Ltd, who used the society’s name to acquire the land”.

“That the name used – Nkando Farmers Cooperative Society – as the owner of parcel 7143 must be by inadvertence, as the society’s name was only used to hold the title in the transition as the real owners awaited to be given their respective shares,” Mr Mambo said.

The liquidator, who resigned in 2002, urged the Lands Registrar ‘to proceed and finalise the subdivision of Glencorrie Estate…”

In his replying affidavit, Mr Kinoti argued that “all parcels of land were acquired by certain members of Nkando FCS Ltd, but not as part of the society’s property…”

Mr Kiraithe told Nation that the defunct society bought the land from the Sandford family, which was leaving the country, using member’s money.

“Indeed, we continued receiving reports of the farm business in the society’s AGM. Since the farm was running at a loss, the workers were being paid using society income,” he said.

According to court documents, the defendant and 14 others drafted a trust deed in the name of Glencorrie Estate.

The Glencorrie Estate trust deed states that “the shareholders and trustees had contributed various sums of money through their former cooperative societies and that the whole of Glencorrie estate has been purchased using the said monies…”

In June 2003, former officials of the defunct Nkando Farmers Cooperative Society Ltd, including Thomas Kinoti, Lucy Kathure, and George Muchomba, surrendered the title deed against the liquidation process.

This paved the way for the subdivision and sale of the prime land, leaving out thousands of the rightful landowners and former members of the defunct Nkando FCS Ltd.

However, Justice Nzili agreed with the petitioner, Mr Kiraithe, that the land belonged to Nkando FCS Ltd and that “…a liquidator was in office upon the gazettement up to and including August 2007. The defendant did not file before the court any approvals by the liquidator of the transfer made in 2004.”

In the ruling delivered on September 28, the judge further observed that the surrender was executed while the society was under liquidation without consent from the liquidator or the Commissioner of Cooperatives.

He declared the Glencorrie Estate trust deed irregular since it lacked the approval of the liquidator and was signed by the defendant, Mr Kinoti, whose capacity was not defined.

The liquidator was indicted by the court for “perpetuating the illegalities and failing to stamp its authority by allowing the defendant to act as if he was the liquidator”.

“The land LR No. 7143 now LR No. Timau/Timau/Block 71-763 belonged to the society and fell within the mandate of the liquidator with effect from May 13, 1999, and the defendant lacked powers to deal with the said parcels of land otherwise as a former chairman from the said date,” Justice Nzili observed.

However, the court could not issue a permanent injunction as the plaintiff did not provide evidence of the registered owners of the suit land.