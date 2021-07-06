Judge opts out of murder case against ex-KDF man Peter Mugure

Florence Muchemi

Justice Florence Muchemi.

Photo credit: File
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

Judge Justice Florence Muchemi on Tuesday recused herself from a murder case involving former soldier Peter Mugure on grounds that she handled another matter involving the suspect.

