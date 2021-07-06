Judge opts out of murder case against ex-KDF man Peter Mugure

Judge Justice Florence Muchemi on Tuesday recused herself from a murder case involving former soldier Peter Mugure on grounds that she handled another matter involving the suspect.

In a virtual court session, Justice Muchemi said she previously determined a similar suit involving Collins Pamba, who was Mugure’s co-accused before he was turned into a State witness.

Mugure is accused of killing Joyce Syombua and their two children Prince Michael and Shanice Maua at the Laikipia Air base barracks.

Pamba is now a prosecution witness after a plea-bargaining agreement in which he pleaded guilty to the offence of accessory to murder.

Pamba who was at the time a casual labourer at the Laikipia Airbase recorded a confession explaining how he helped Mugure carry and transport the three bodies to shallow graves where they buried them.

On Tuesday, Justice Muchemi directed that the suit henceforth be heard before her colleague Justice Abigail Mshilla.

During the court session, Ms Muchemi also allowed lawyer George Gori to represent Mugure in the suit.

This was after a ruling she made on June 10 in which she dismissed Mugure’s application seeking to self-represent in the suit.

In the ruling, she found that the accused required legal counsel because of the nature and penalty of the suit which attracted a grave sentence.

She also noted that the court proceedings may address complicated matters which will require a lawyer for Mr Mugure to understand.

Even so, Ms Muchemi found that the accused lacked a Law background which would have otherwise prompted the court to allow him to self-represent.

Lawyer Gori who appeared before the court told Justice Muchemi that following her ruling, Mr Mugure approached him requesting that he represent him.

Mr Mugure who had joined the session from the King’ong’o GK Prison requested that he be allowed to visit the Co-operative Bank in Nyeri town so that he can withdraw Mr Gori’s legal fees from his account.

Justice Muchemi ordered the prison officers to give the accused escort to the bank.

The prosecution led by Duncan Ondimu told the court they have witnesses set to testify against the accused.