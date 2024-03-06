Judge Mohammed Kullow to face tribunal over claims of gross misconduct

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has asked President William Ruto to appoint a tribunal to investigate Environment and Land Court Judge Mohammed Noor Kullow.

The Migori-based judge is accused of failing to deliver judgments and orders in 116 cases pending before him.

"The Commission has petitioned His Excellency the President to appoint a tribunal in accordance with Article 168 (4) and (5) of the Constitution," Chief Justice Martha Koome, the chairperson of the JSC, said in a statement.

At the same time, the commission decided to dismiss Principal Magistrate Patrick Wambugu for gross misconduct.

Magistrate Patrick Wambugu (in purple shirt) handles mentions via video conference linked between Kwale Law Courts and Shimo La Tewa Prison in Mombasa in May 2020.

Photo credit: Kenya Judiciary

The commission said Mr Wambugu was accused of irregularly altering bail conditions that resulted in the release of an accused person charged with defiling a six-year-old minor.

The accused has since jumped bail.

On Justice Kullow, the JSC said five petitions were filed seeking the judge's removal and after hearing the complaints, it was satisfied that three of them showed cause for the judge's removal.