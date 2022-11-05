Judge John Mativo: Use power to halt investigations sparingly

The High Court has ruled that for it to halt police investigations, there must be sufficient evidence to show they are malicious, without foundation or are being conducted in abuse of the law.

Justice John Mativo said the power to stop or quash police investigations on a suspected offender must be exercised sparingly.

He added the court cannot be justified in embarking on an inquiry relating to the reliability or otherwise of allegations made in a complaint unless they are absurd or so inherently improbable that no prudent person can ever reach such a conclusion.

Justice Mativo (now Court of Appeal judge), in a judgment delivered on his behalf by Justice Olga Sewe, said extraordinary and inherent powers of the court do not confer an arbitrary jurisdiction on it to act according to its whims.

“The power to stop investigations is immense since it amounts to exonerating a suspect before a decision is made whether or not to prosecute him. Such power must be exercised with extreme care and caution,” Justice Mativo said.

He added that the power to stop investigations is exercised by courts only in exceptional cases where there is clear evidence of abuse of power, abuse of discretion or absence of factual basis.

He made the ruling in a case Desert Commercial Shipping Ltd and Mr Yakub Kassim had sued Changamwe OCPD, Changamwe OCS and the Attorney General challenging the impounding of their vehicles in relation to an investigation.

They sought a declaration that the impounding and detaining of the vehicle and trailer are illegal and in violation of their rights under the Constitution.

Justice Mativo ruled that the court can only prohibit investigations where it is necessary to protect the integrity of the criminal justice system and where it considers it (investigation) is unwarranted or being undertaken in disregard of the law and rights.

“Situations of unfairly conducting investigations on a suspect include where there has been bad faith, unlawfulness or gross misconduct by the investigators or police,” the court said.

He added that investigation of crime is a lawful process provided it is done within the law, thus the claim for breach of Article 40 of the Constitution is not valid.

The court said the petitioners were aware police were investigating a non-procedural sale of the vehicles thus they could not say they didn’t know what was going on.

According to the petitioners, the company owns the trailer while Mr Kassim owns the lorry, which he bought for Sh1.6 million and that the previous owner had lawfully purchased at an auction.

The two told the court that they had been using the lorry and trailer for their container transport business.

They added that the vehicles were impounded in Nairobi on November 10 last year, following a warrant issued against them.

Desert Commercial Shipping Ltd and Mr Kassim told the court that they were required to pay escort charges from Nairobi to Changamwe police station in Mombasa where Mr Kassim was informed that the vehicles had been under investigation since 2018 without giving details.

They said neither of them nor the vehicles have a connection with the investigations, they are unable to secure their release and the business suffered losses.

The petitioners also sought an order compelling the respondents to unconditionally release the lorry and trailer and an award of Sh60,000 plus daily loss of business of Sh40,000 from November 12, 2021.

Through the AG, the respondents termed the petition as misconceived, vexatious and an abuse of the court process.

They argued that petitioners are guilty of material non-disclosure for failing to disclose that there were active investigations into the unprocedural sale of the vehicles and that there are ongoing investigations into the theft of 125 drums of bitumen.