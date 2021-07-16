Judge Anne Ong’injo
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Judge blocks woman from testifying against husband in murder case

logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • The law defines circumstances in which spouses can give evidence against each other.
  • Judge says the sanctity of marital communication and confidence is protected by the law.

Spouses cannot, in ordinary circumstances, testify against one another in criminal cases because they are incompetent witnesses, the High Court has ruled.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court slashes bail for man in fake gold scam

  2. Eswatini king appoints new Prime Minister

  3. Court quashes case against Jirongo for being time-barred

  4. Covid-19: Kilifi leads with 224 new cases

  5. PRIME Hope at last as distribution of HIV drugs begins

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.